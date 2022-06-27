Queen Maxima wears ‘vivacious’ red cape dress as she lands in Vienna – ‘beautiful woman!’

This added some definition to her sun-kissed glow, with nude lipstick and sculpted eyebrows.

Meanwhile, the King looked dapper in a navy blue suit, which he paired with a red and white tie. The colours of Willem-Alexander’s tie were also a nod to Austria’s flag.

The Queen donned her stylish look to review the honour guard while visiting the Imperial Palace this morning.

The visit, which will last until Wednesday, is intended to strengthen the bond between the two nations.

Royal fans took to social media to praise Queen Maxima’s red outfit.