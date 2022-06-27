Rarely seen pictures of Paul McCartney and The Beatles in Cornwall

Fans were out in force – and causing traffic jams – when the Fab Four and their yellow bus came to Newquay to shoot the Magical Mystery Tour movie in 1967

The Beatles may never have played a live show in Cornwall, but the most celebrated band in British history did immortalise a rather weird and wonderful version of the duchy in their experimental TV movie Magical Mystery Tour.

In 1967, following the release of their iconic Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album and just weeks after losing their beloved manager Brian Epstein to a drug overdose, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr embarked on a journey like no other. These rarely seen photos, unearthed from the archives, reveal what happened when the Fab Four and their distinctive yellow and blue coach, packed with cast and crew, descended on Newquay for three days and nights that September.

They set out from London with no plan, no script and only a vague plot based on Paul’s vision of mystery coach trips run out of their home city of Liverpool, and influenced by Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters’s psychedelic bus in America. Travelling through Somerset and Devon, they rocked up in Newquay and decided to base themselves at the Atlantic Hotel, Newquay, filming at various locations including the hotel pool, the Huer’s Hut and locations near Watergate Bay.

Word soon got around and The Beatles’ Cornish fans, as well as holidaymakers staying locally, were thrilled to meet their idols during filming. They band mostly seemed happy to sign countless autographs and even hired some locals to play background roles in the film, which was first screened on BBC1 on Boxing Day 1967. It’s currently available to watch on Apple TV.

