RLTY raises over $4 million in funding for metaverse event creation tools

Metaverse event company RLTY announced it’s raised €4 million, or over $4 million in funding for its new event-building tools. With the money, the company plans to continue offering its bespoke solutions to brands who with to stage events within the metaverse.

The founders of Sorare, The Sandbox, Meero and Jellysmack participated in the round, as did Kima Ventures, Blue Wire Capital, Stake Capital and Monoceros Venture. According to RLTY, it plans to expand its team in the near-future.

RLTY offers virtual events setups for concerts, festivals, art fairs, and other social gatherings, both independent and as digital mirrors of real-world events. They offer a library of virtual spaces and venues, solutions for NFTs and monetization, and a dashboard for tracking events and analyzing data. The company also recently partnered with The Sandbox to offer the latter’s users no-code event creation.

RLTY co-founder Zack Sabban said in a statement, “Metaverse platforms offer infinite possibilities for both companies and brands. Our mission is to provide access to these worlds and leverage them to create unique events for as many people as possible, free from geographical, cultural or financial obstacles… RLTY is currently the only one-stop shop for creating metaverse events from A to Z and we are proud to be backed by the biggest names in the meta sphere.”