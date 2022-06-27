Strong roots support sustainable living. It starts at Liberty Landing! – Red Deer Advocate

At the Gasoline Alley community of Liberty Landing, sustainable living is at your fingertips. Select the home that fits your lifestyle, and enjoy the perks of greener living too!

3 steps to sustainability at Liberty Landing

1. Preserving the environment

When Lamont Land started designing the master planned community of Liberty Landing, they knew they wanted to keep the existing wetlands in tact. In the finished community, visitors can see that not only did they preserve the habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife, they made it a focal point. Over 15 acres of wetlands have been conserved with added greenspace for parks, naturalized ponds and an ‘Emerald Necklace’ of trails connecting residents to nature all around them.

With strong ‘roots’ in sustainability, residents are already off to a great start.

2. Reducing your impact

With so many restaurants, shops and entertainment options within walking distance in Gasoline Alley, living at Liberty Landing means it’s easier to live sustainably. Take care of grocery shopping and other errands close to home, so you have more time for the important things in life.

Enjoy weekends at the Gasoline Alley Farmers Market where it’s easy to support local growers!

3. Planting a sustainable future

Every single family home and duplex home purchase includes a $1,000 Landscape Bonus* redeemable at Alberta’s own Blue Grass Nursery. Plant your front yard with native grasses and wildflowers to save the bees, or add a back yard tree to provide shade on hot summer days. You get to choose how to green up your space!

Homeowners get rewarded!

At Liberty Landing, the choice is yours. Explore available lots with Liberty Landing’s convenient interactive tool, and select your builder. With single family, duplex and townhomes available, there’s a home for everyone. Just living in this friendly community is a reward in itself, but there are other perks too.

