Subtle tips to improve your relationship with your prospective in-laws before the wedding

Wedding planning can put you in a high-pressure atmosphere with your fiancé as well as his parents. And while your new in-laws navigate the hurdles of planning the wedding with your family, you must figure out ways to get along with them, especially if they’ve bristled at your roka or engagement ceremony. So, here are some tips to get along better with your prospective in-laws before the wedding.

Don’t sweep your issues under the rug

Whether it is a ritual of theirs you do not agree with or their advice that you object to, you must grasp that sweeping the issue under the rug may not work. After all, it you aren’t dealing with relatives who you will meet once every 10 years, but your new in laws who you may be living with permanently. Hence, it would be wise to communicate directly with them and resolve issues by coming to a compromise rather than sulking or letting things slip and holding a grudge later.

Appreciate the fact that they’ve dreamt of this wedding since their kid was born

Sometimes it may be hard to see eye to eye with them or agree with their vision of what the wedding should be. But while you have been planning the wedding since you met your fiancé, they have probably been dreaming of their child’s wedding ever since he was born. At the end, you’re on the same team so perhaps look at the big picture and vow to be kinder than you feel.

Present a united front with their son

If you thought that your relationship with them probably couldn’t get worse then consider an instance where they see you bickering with their son. Every parent wants to see their child happily married, and this is why you must present a united front with your fiancé. Never let them realise the extent of your arguments at the start. Because spats are common, yet they may see it as discord between you two even before you are married.

As every parent wants to see their kid happy, they are likely to be in your corner for eternity if they see how happy you and their son are together.

