Summer Super Raffle: Win more than 100 amazing prizes

For those dreaming of a getaway, we’re giving away an amazing £1,000 holiday for next year; a weekend break worth £500 and two 3-piece luggage sets.
If you’re planning on being more practical, we’ve also got £50 worth of supermarket vouchers for twenty lucky readers and an iPhone 13 or an iPad – with two of each to give away.
Also, up for grabs are 10 sets of £50 B&Q vouchers plus £100 cash to spend on absolutely anything for 15 winners. There’s also the chance to update the tech in your home too, as we have 10 Amazon Alexa Echo Dots and 5 BBQ grill sets, 6 cases of Pimms and 5 Harrods wine cases for the perfect summer garden party.
You can also keep up to date with all the news and entertainment stories from the Daily Express with 5 annual Daily Express subscriptions up for grabs.
Finally, enjoy the sun with a family fun day out to any of the UK’s top theme parks or if you’d like something a little more relaxing, 10 winners will receive a summer hamper ideal for any picnic or an exciting afternoon tea for two.
So, what are you waiting for? Enter now using the form below!
Today’s code is CASH.
ENTER the NEW CODE EACH DAY FOR MORE CHANCES TO WIN*
This competition closes at 6pm on Sunday July 3, 2022.
Please see the terms and conditions below.
Full list of raffle Prizes:
1 x £1,000 2023 Holiday
1 x £500 Weekend Break
2 x 3-piece Luggage set
2 x iPhone 13
2 x iPad
5 x Harrods case of wine
15 x £100 cash (BACS transfer)
5 x BBQ grill Set
10 x £50 B&Q voucher
20 x £50 supermarket vouchers
10 x Amazon Alexa Echo Dot
5 x Annual Daily Express subscription
5 x Case of Pimms
10 x Summer hamper
2 x Theme park day ticket (family of 4)
10 x Afternoon tea for two
Source link