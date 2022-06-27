Categories
Teen accidentally shot, killed in Jefferson County overnight


BYRNES MILL, Mo. (KMOV) – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Byrnes Mill, Mo. late Saturday night.

Authorities say the shooting happened at a mobile home in the 3500 block of West Fork Drive. Police tell News 4 they were later called to a gas station at Highway PP and Highway 30 just after midnight Sunday, where they were told by a group of mostly teenagers that someone fired shots into their car. The victim was shot in the head and died at a hospital. Police later determined the teen was accidentally shot.

The suspect, a juvenile, is in custody.

