Texas lorry horror: At least 40 found dead in San Antonio – ‘Critical incident’





Republican Governor Greg Abbott has taken aim at US President Joe Biden after he revealed at least 42 people have been found dead inside a truck reportedly carrying migrants in Texas. KSAT television has also claimed 16 survivors have been taken to various local hospitals.

Mr Abbott, who will face off against Beto O’Rourke in the Texas Gubernatorial Election later this year, said: “These deaths are on Biden. “They are a result of his deadly open border policies. “They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law.” However, Mr O’Rourke took a somewhat different angle. JUST IN: Joe Biden faces ‘crucial test’ with Turkey and Germany at NATO summit in Madrid

The 49-year-old, who is vying to become the first Democratic Governor of the Lone Star State since Ann Richards in the early 1990s, said: “This is devastating. “Our thoughts go out to the families of those who lost their lives in San Antonio today. “We need urgent action — dismantle human smuggling rings and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration that reflect our values and meet our country’s needs.” San Antonio Police Department told Express.co.uk they will be “streaming the upcoming press conference on the critical incident on Quintana Road”. READ MORE: Brexit Britain lauded for ‘leading the way’ on Ukraine crisis

There has not yet been any indication as to what may have caused the deaths. However, temperatures in San Antonio, which is located around 160miles away from the Mexican border, hit 39.4C on a notably humid Monday.