‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Billy Rekindles His Relationship With Chelsea

The Young and the Restless character Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) tends to live recklessly. He often makes one rash decision after another, leading to pain for him and his loved ones. Although Billy’s calmed down, his life will again be thrown for a loop when he reunites with a certain ex-lover.

Jason Thompson I Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Billy Abbott and Chelsea Lawson have a heartfelt conversation on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Billy is currently in a relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Their romance blossomed while working at Chancellor and things immediately got hot and heavy with them. The two are madly in love, yet like all couples have their issues. Billy’s obsession with his ex-wife Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and being in limbo of his career is causing problems for Lily.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Annoyed With Billy and Lily’s Love Scenes

With Lily not listening to reason, Billy seeks out advice from another person. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Billy meets Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). The two commiserate about their current careers and seeking new opportunities. Billy is grateful for Chelsea’s advice and says that she knows him better than he knows himself.

Billy and Chelsea’s interaction is immediately sparking speculation they’ll rekindle their romance.

The couple’s complicated relationship history

When it comes to The Young and the Restless couples, Billy and Chelsea are one that garnered negative attention. Chelsea arrived in Genoa City in November 2011, saying she was pregnant with Billy’s child. Billy and Chelsea slept together after meeting at a bar in Myanmar; unbeknownst to Billy, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) hired Chelsea to seduce him.

Although Chelsea’s arrival creates problems in Billy and Victoria’s marriage, the couple remains committed to each other. A DNA test confirms Billy is the father of Chelsea’s son, Johnny Abbott (Holden and Ryan Hare). Chelsea later agrees to let Billy and Victoria adopt him.

In 2014, the couple started dating after his divorce from Victoria and Adam Newman’s (Mark Grossman) death. Billy and Chelsea become engaged, but on their wedding day, he breaks up with her. Billy announces to the guests that Chelsea slept with Gabriel Bingham, aka Adam.

Although Billy was heartbroken over Chelsea’s betrayal, the two are on good terms now. But could another round in the Chelly relationship be coming?

Will Billy Abbott and Chelsea Lawson reunite on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

The Young and the Restless fans will wonder if Billy and Chelsea will reunite or if this was a random scene. Given Billy’s kind works for Chelsea, it appears the couple may rekindle their relationship. Although Billy’s with Lily, fans suspect they may not last much longer. Lily thought Victoria was a threat, but it turns out Chelsea is the one to be concerned about.

As for Chelsea, she’s been single for a while. She and Adam have parted ways, and Chelsea is grieving the death of her “friend” Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). While Chelsea maintained she and Rey were just pals, her feelings ran deeper for the late detective. It’s time for Chelsea to get back to dating, and Billy might be the man she sinks her hooks into.

Billy and Chelsea’s reunion will mean heartache for Lily, which might impact his job with Chancellor-Winters. His family won’t be thrilled with him and Chelsea and will try to talk Billy out of reuniting with her. Also, Adam might become the green-eyed monster after seeing Chelsea with his longtime nemesis.

RELATED: ‘The Young and the Restless’: Fans Think Billy Needs to Get Over His Adam Obsession