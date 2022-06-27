Vagaro and Thrivo Host Pride Party at First-Ever Metaverse Salon

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vagaro and Thrivo recently announced they will co-host a free Pride celebration at the first-ever Metaverse salon on June 30th to officially close out Pride Month.

The virtual dance party will take place on the rooftop of the Thrivo Salon, located in the Fashion District of Decentraland, at 4pm PT/7pm ET.

Virtual partygoers can enjoy music and entertainment from a live DJ, and they will be able to interact and network with likeminded salon industry peers from across the nation during this innovative celebration of diversity.

“At Vagaro, and in the salon industry at its core, encouraging self-expression and embracing our differences is where we find strength and unity,” says Vagaro’s Vice President of Human Resources, Matthew Waggoner. “Recognizing Pride, especially in this unique way, is important to us.”

To join the celebration, attendees simply need a computer with internet access to access the Metaverse.

“We’re so excited to celebrate Pride in a way that has never really been done before in our industry,” says Vagaro’s Vice President of Marketing, Charity Hudnall.

“To be able to commemorate such a significant and worthy cause on a groundbreaking tech platform that can bring people from all over the country together at once is something we’re absolutely honored to be a part of,” Hudnall says.

Attendees can also claim and download the event’s free NFT wearable – a trendy “iconic pop” t-shirt ahead of Vagaro’s inaugural user conference, iconic.22, taking place in September.

About Vagaro

Vagaro, Inc. is the leading business management and payment processing platform, and online marketplace for the beauty, fitness, and wellness industries. Service professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia use Vagaro to manage, market and grow their business. Consumers choose Vagaro to search for and book wellness services on any device. To learn more, visit Vagaro.com and https://sales.vagaro.com.