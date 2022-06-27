WASPI women welcome new boost in ongoing fight for compensation – ‘not going away!’





State pension age changes meant many women born in the 1950s were required to wait an additional six years – from 60 to 66 – to reach retirement age. Some argued they did not receive ample notice on the matter, creating financial and social challenges, as well as strain.

It is now approaching a year since a major ruling was given by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) relating to state pension age changes. The Ombudsman found the DWP should have provided women affected with more notice of moves to raise their state pension age. It was ruled this was “maladministration” from the Department, due to a failure to provide adequate notice regarding the major changes. To mark the upcoming anniversary, campaigners from a group known as Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) have asked their MPs to pledge support for their fight. READ MORE: Frustration as Windrush pensioner, 83, forced to live on £74 per week

“In not meeting that bar, millions of women were disadvantaged, and some were hit particularly hard. “I want to see that error righted, and so I am very glad to support the Barrow and Furness District WASPI group in Parliament.” Hilary Simpson, the chair of WASPI’s National Steering Group, said she and the women impacted are still awaiting the decision from the Ombudsman regarding compensation. However, she added she “expects Parliament to accept it without quibbling, and implement it fairly and without delay”. Ms Simpson said: “All the Opposition party leaders have affirmed their commitment to this, but Conservative MPs have been slower to come forward. We are very grateful to Simon for his support.” A DWP spokesperson previously told Express.co.uk that the Government decided to equalise the state pension age for men and women more than 25 years ago, as a long-overdue move towards gender equality. It insisted that it had been supported by both the High Court and Court of Appeal, which found it acted entirely lawfully and did not discriminate on any grounds.