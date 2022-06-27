When is Warzone Pacific Season 5? Season 4 end date & expected content

Killing your enemies as fast as possible is key to winning gunfights in Call of Duty: Warzone, so here are the weapons with the lowest TTK following the Warzone Pacific Season 4 update.

With Warzone now having over 150 weapons to choose from, you need to choose your loadout wisely. There are several factors to consider, such as mobility, recoil, and range, but one of the most important factors is time-to-kill (or TTK). The lower the TTK of your weapon, the better. This means you’ll be killing your enemy as fast as possible, giving you the edge in all of your gunfights.

Warzone’s TTK changed considerably back in Season 3 Reloaded, where Caldera, Rebirth Island, and now Fortune’s Keep all feature 150 HP instead of the previous 100. Warzone’s lowest TTK weapons are surprising, so we’re breaking down the fastest killing guns after the Warzone Pacific Season 4 update.

Fastest killing close-range weapon in Warzone

Thanks to stats from Sym.gg, we can see that the fastest killing close-range weapon in both Caldera and Rebirth Island is the Marco 5 SMG with the Akimbo Perk.

At point-blank range, the Marco 5 can reach a TTK of only 385ms when hitting the chest in Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep. Of course, this time to kill is dependent on you landing all your shots, so it won’t be possible to achieve it all of the time.

However, if you’re looking for something that’s more versatile, then you can simply remove the Akimbo Perk. This can offer a close-range TTK of only 539ms, which is still extremely fast.

Of course, the TTK can change depending on where your shots land, such as getting a headshot in there or hitting some limbs.

Lowest TTK Marco 5 loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Botti 240mm VL

Botti 240mm VL Optic: 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom Stock: Botti HF Folding

Botti HF Folding Underbarrel: —

— Magazine: 9mm 48 Round Drums

9mm 48 Round Drums Ammunition: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk: Akimbo

Akimbo Perk 2: Quick

This Marco 5 loadout is all about deleting players at close range, concentrating on improving hip-fire accuracy and fire rate.

We’ve kicked off this Marco 5 loadout with both the Recoil Booster muzzle and Botti 240mm VL barrel, which improve the fire rate, lowering the Marco 5’s time to kill. Then, Botti HF Folding Stock and Pine Tar Grip increase the hip-fire accuracy.

Of course, you need the Akimbo Perk, and even though you can’t ADS, including a high-zoom optic such as the 1229/Slate 3.25x Custom will actually improve its accuracy.

Fastest killing long-range weapon in Warzone

You may be surprised that it’s actually Modern Warfare’s FiNN LMG with the lowest long-range TTK in Warzone. When hitting chest shots at long-range, the FiNN is able to take down a player in only 660ms beyond 30 meters.

It’s far from being the best gun in the game, but with the right build, you’ll be able to simply delete players at long range. Some weapons will kill faster when hitting the head but the FiNN’s TTK isn’t dependent on headshots — even when hitting all body shots, it will still kill just as fast.

Lowest TTK FiNN LMG loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK LongShot Adverse

XRK LongShot Adverse Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

It’s the Adverse barrel that transforms the FiNN LMG into the fastest killing weapon in Warzone. Combining the XRK LongShot Adverse and Monolithic Suppressor gives the weapon fast bullet velocity, and more importantly, low TTK.

Then after that, it’s about making sure you can stay on target. The Tac Laser increases ADS speed and reduces sway, while the Commando Foregrip significantly boosts recoil control. And lastly, the VLK 3.0x Optic has the cleanest sight of any Modern Warfare weapon, making it easy to spot and laser enemies.

Those are the two fastest killing weapons following Warzone Pacific’s Season 4 update! Future weapon balance changes will likely change the TTK meta, so we may see some more Vanguard guns enter this list.

We’ll keep this article updated with the fastest killing weapons. If you prefer multiplayer, you can check out the fastest killing weapons in Vanguard.

Image Credit: Activision