Will you get up to £330 boost next month? How to check with new online calculator

People don’t pay National Insurance if they are under the age of 16 or employees who have reached state pension age.

Those who are self-employed pay National Insurance differently, as they are responsible for working out how much they owe which will either be Class 2 National Insurance or Class 4 National Insurance.

National insurance is used to pay for things such as state pension, statutory sick pay, maternity leave, and a number of state benefits.

The Chancellor announced in September last year that the rate people in the UK would pay was set to increase by 1.25 percentage points. This took the rate from 12 percent to 13.25 percent.

