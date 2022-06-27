Wimbledon forever: 8 ace homes with tennis courts

Get ready for your Wimbledon debut: buy yourself a home with a tennis court.

Is Wimbledon fever giving you the urge to pick up a racquet and start practicing your serve? If the answer’s yes and you’re considering a move, a home with its own tennis court – or one on the doorstep – will enable you to get fitter, play better and almost certainly boost your popularity with friends and family. From urban apartments to country estates, all these smashing properties for sale offer tennis on tap.

1. St Martins Mews, Pyrford, Surrey, £375,000

The communal tennis courts at St Martins Mews in Surrey.

Raise your game by snapping up this bright and airy first floor flat, in a gated development that sits in 20 acres of well-maintained private grounds including woodland and two hard tennis courts. The property comprises a double bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, large living room and a terrace overlooking the gardens and has off-street parking. Find out more from Foxtons.

2. Knightsbridge, London SW1, £850,000

The residents only tennis court at Cadogan Square.

This upper ground floor flat is in a newly-renovated Victorian red brick building on Cadogan Square, one of the capital’s most desirable garden squares midway between Harrods and Sloane Square. It consists of a south-facing open plan kitchen/reception room with a high ceiling and fireplace, a double bedroom and ensuite shower room, and has underfloor heating throughout. The block is directly opposite the entrance to the lush gardens, which contain a tennis court that only residents can book. Get further details from John D Wood.

3. Wimbledon, London SW19, offers in excess of £900,000

Buy this flat and you will be close enough to hear the crowds.

Tennis superfans with a small fortune burning a hole in their pocket will find it hard to resist this spacious flat, as it’s on the seventh floor of a modern block with views over the centre and outside courts of the All England Tennis Club, where the Wimbledon Championships are held. There’s a master bedroom with ensuite, a second bedroom, shower room, kitchen and a dual aspect living/dining room with potential to create a balcony. You’ll be close enough to hear the crowds and smell the strawberries but don’t forget to buy some binoculars to enhance the experience. Contact Knight Frank.

4. Ivinghoe Manor, Ivinghoe, Buckinghamshire, £1.5m

The view from the tennis court at Ivinghoe in Buckinghamshire.

Located in a sought after village on the edge of National Trust land and within the catchment area of a grammar school, this Grade II listed house takes some beating on the history front. Parts date from the 15th century, and it was bought in 1960 by Emlyn Jones, a renowned mountaineer who was in Sir Edmund Hillary’s back-up team when he conquered Everest. Accommodation includes three reception rooms, a study and five bedrooms, and it sits in about 1.25 acres of mature gardens with a summer house and grass tennis court. For sale through Nash Partnership.

5. West Mains of Huntingtower, Perth, Perthshire, offers over £1.5m

An all weather court, with a rather beautiful house attached in Perth.

An all-weather tennis court is one of many selling points of this substantial B-listed country house, which comes with over four acres of land and two cottages. Much improved and extended over the years, it has six double bedrooms, five bathrooms, a grand drawing room, a Shaker-style kitchen/breakfast room, a formal dining room that can accommodate a table and seating for 20 people, and a beautiful conservatory with French doors on to a patio and views over the lawn to the court beyond. Look out too for the walled kitchen garden, orchard and ancient ice house. On the market via Strutt & Parker.

6. Rolston Hall, Rolston, Hornsea, East Yorkshire, £1.65m

The tennis court at Rolston Hall.

Whether you’re after a fabulous coastal home with tons of space for entertaining and overnight guests, or want somewhere that will pay its keep, don’t miss this massive 13-bedroom house. Dating back nearly 700 years, it’s recently been restored and retains many original features, such as fireplaces, a cantilevered staircase and carved family crests of former occupants going back to the Domesday Book. The grounds include a croquet lawn and a hard tennis court with a pavilion and outdoor entertaining area, and due to the property’s size and location, it could be used a wedding or leisure venue. Available through Fine & Country.

7. Hill View House, Much Marcle, Ledbury, Herefordshire, £1.725m

If the tennis court isn’t quite enough to win everyone in your family around, this property also comes with it’s own apple orchard for making cider.

When it comes to gorgeous rural abodes, this 17th century house is a winner all the way. Remodelled in the 1930s, it boasts three reception rooms with open fires, a long galley kitchen, utility, cellar and five bedrooms. There’s a separate cottage, and the grounds extend to over eight and a half acres and include established gardens, an orchard planted with organic apple trees for producing cider, a paddock and a hard surface tennis court. Get the lowdown from Grant & Co.

8. Stokes Cottage, Wokingham, Berkshire, £3.5m

Work up a sweat on the tennis court, and cool off in the pool after, at this impressive Berkshire home.

Embrace the outdoor life and improve your forehand by investing in this impressive contemporary home. The sitting room, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory and study all open into the garden, and it also has a cinema/games room and TV room at ground level, with six bedrooms and a terrace on the first floor. Outside, you can rally in the hard tennis court then cool off afterwards in the pool. Find out more from Strutt & Parker.

