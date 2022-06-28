15 Famous People Who Have Come Out As Nonbinary In The Last 10 Years

Lachlan was about to start transitioning and was even given a prescription of testosterone when they realized they were actually nonbinary. They explained, “I realized in doing that that the problem wasn’t that I wasn’t male; the problem was just that I was female.” They added, “I didn’t want the world to look at my body and inherently deem me female and inherently decide just by looking at me what I can or cannot do, how I’m supposed to sound, what I’m supposed to say, what my career is going to look like, how I’m supposed to act, my mannerisms. Everything could have been deemed by taking one look at my body because society assumes that’s what we’re bred and born to do…Seeing myself as female every time I look in the mirror is painful in a way I will never be able to describe.”