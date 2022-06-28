21 Hilarious Letterboxd Reviews About The Black Phone 😂👀👏🏻

Total disclaimer: I quite enjoyed the movie! It wasn’t mind-blowing, and I would have loved a bit more back story and grit to it, but it was quite fun and a good excuse to hit the theaters.

However, in my super-nerdy post-film Letterboxd scroll-through, it’s safe to say that the movie is bringing in some hilarious responses from audiences. Some took an instant displeasing to the flick, whilst others took to the platform to share their secret love of Ethan Hawke. The result? Endless scrolling fun as I present to you a selection of the most hilarious Letterboxd reviews I found for The Black Phone…