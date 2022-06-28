7 Awkward Moments And 7 Iconic Moments From The 2022 BET Awards

The Michael B. Jordan joke was a choice…
The BET Awards were last night, and WOW, did they deliver A+ entertainment. They gave us surprise performances, audio malfunctions, awkward moments, and more.
Here are 7 superb moments, and 7 awkward ones too.
4.
AWKWARD: Giveon missed, um, a few notes and then seemingly blamed it on the microphone:
5.
SUPERB: Jazmine Sullivan spoke directly to men, saying that abortion is “not just a woman’s issue” and that men need to “stand up for us” after Roe v. Wade was overturned:
6.
AWKWARD: Giveon then doubled down on Twitter and blamed BET for “sabotaging” his microphone:
8.
AWKWARD: Kanye West arrived like this and said he wanted to declare himself “legally dead for a year” and “off the grid”:
10.
AWKWARD: Jussie Smollett made his first red carpet debut in years, and first one since he was charged with filing a false police report in 2019:
11.
SUPERB: Jack Harlow wore a Lil Nas X shirt after Lil Nas was snubbed in all nominations, despite having a big year:
12.
AWKWARD: The City Girls called out Jessie Woo, who criticized Diddy for not thanking Yung Miami in his speech after she held a sign for him:
Here’s the sign in question:
13.
SUPERB: Lizzo gave a flute-tastic performance:
14.
AWKWARD: Mignon from Sistas made a very cringey joke. “These are trying times, and we have to lean on each other,” she said. “I wanna offer my personal shoulder to lean on to Michael B. Jordan.”
What did y’all think of these moments? Let me know in the comments below!
