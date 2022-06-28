Alcohol: Very early and ‘common’ signs that your drinking is snowballing into addiction

Many can enjoy a tipple or two without it developing into an addiction. For some people, however, they could be beginning to feel the pull of alcoholism without realising. Symptoms of alcoholism often co-occur, the Alcohol Rehab Guide noted, with some of the most common signs including:

There is the CAGE questionnaire that can measure the severity of a drinking problem.

CAGE questions:

Have you ever felt you should cut down on your drinking?

Have people annoyed you by criticising your drinking?

Have you ever felt bad or guilty about your drinking?

Have you ever had a drink first thing in the morning to steady your nerves or get over a hangover?

If you have answered yes to two or more CAGE questions, “you should seek professional medical assistance”.

For help to cut down on your drinking, you can contact your doctor.

READ MORE: Cancer: Men who start to lose their hair at 20 may be at higher risk