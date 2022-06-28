Blasted (2022) – Review | Netflix Sci-fi Movie | Heaven of Horror

A strong cast

For the issues that this new Netflix movie from Norway does suffer, the casting isn’t one of them. On a personal note, I loved seeing Ingrid Bolsø Berdal who is one of the quintessential final girls of Norwegian horror movies. She’s the star of the two first Cold Prey (org. title Fritt Vilt) movies, which you’ll definitely want to check out!

Also, you might recognize Ingrid Bolsø Berdal from Westworld where she played “Armistice” (the woman with the snake tattoo on her face and body) for a few seasons. She’s also been in movies like Witch Hunters (2013) and Hercules (2014), so there’s plenty of reason why she could be familiar to you.

Then again, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal is close to unrecognizable as the very pregnant local police officer with huge glasses and a lot of hair. However, as always, she’s also quite the badass ready to save the day!

If you’ve watched the Netflix vampire series Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes, then you might recognize André Sørum. And if you haven’t watched that particular Netflix series, then you really should.

Overall, don’t expect to recognize too many of the faces in Blasted. Just know that it doesn’t really matter either. The actors are great and the production value is impressive with a distinct style from start to finish.