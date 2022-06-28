Britain’s ‘fattest man’ who once weighed an incredible 55 stone dies aged 37

The 37-year-old man died last week from sepsis and organ failure. Mr Crawford was believed to be the fattest man in Britain, having once weighed 55 stone.

Mr Crawford was convicted in 2018 of assaulting four nurses at a care home near Newark, Notts, and ordered to pay them compensation.

His solicitor Michael Little told magistrates he was too heavy to attend the hearing.

Mr Crawford hit headlines in 2018 over reports he took up an entire bay on a ward and four hospital beds because he was too obese to move.

He was discharged from King’s Mill Hospital a year later into a specially-adapted care facility.

