Call of Duty: Warzone Players Slam New OP Gun as “Worst Meta” Ever

Call of Duty: Warzone on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has a new over-powered gun, and players aren’t very happy about it. It seems every few months there’s a new OP gun in Warzone. Raven Software is usually pretty quick to issue balance updates and nerfs these OP guns, but so far that hasn’t happened with the newest dominant gun, the UMG, which is way too accurate, thanks to its limited recoil.. In fact, the gun is so OP that some are saying it’s created the worst meta to date, which is saying a lot since there have been some horrid metas in the past between the Bren, the DMR, and more.

“Worse than the sniper Grau, worse than DMRzone, worse than m16/aug, worse than Bren. This is going to be the worst meta in warzone history,” said one fan of the meta. “I hate these easy-to-use overpowered gun metas. They should bring back meta weapons like EM2/Amax. If you can control the gun, you should be rewarded. These no recoil metas are just boring. There is no need to have skill to use these guns,” added another fan.

Below, you can check out some videos demonstrating the potential of the UMG when it’s in the right hands, courtesy of ModernWarzone and JGOD:

The UMG might be one of the most accurate long range weapons in Warzone history 😅 pic.twitter.com/rz55N8SoRX — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 26, 2022

The New UMG-8 is kinda crazy in Warzone even with all the Drawbacks of being an LMG. These are a few long Range Kills that show the ease of use. pic.twitter.com/knLpmyKiYX — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) June 25, 2022

At the moment of publishing, Raven Software has not addressed the backlash over the game’s growing UMG meta. For all we know, a balancing update is on the way that will address the issues players have with the gun, but at the moment, none of this has been communicated if that’s the case.

