Community and church members play vital role in connecting the Sugar Land 95 leased convicts with living family members

On 19 February 2018, the Fort Bend Independent School District was excavating land for the construction of a new career and technical center when they discovered 95 human remains on the site. The remains are dated between 1871 and 1911 and are believed to be part of the state-sanctioned convict leasing system. Though there is thought to be hundreds of such sites around the country, this is the first convict labor cemetery to be fully excavated.

Fort Bend County resident Helen Graham, a genealogist was appointed as subject-matter expert by the school district. A vital part of her work is to locate living descendants. Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Afro American Historical and Genealogical Society – Houston chapter, and independent genealogists are helping in this endeavor.

Joy Holliday from Las Vegas, Nevada was recently called as a full-time missionary to the Texas Houston South Mission for two years specifically to do research to find living relatives of the 95. To date, through archival research, descendants for one of the 95 have been located and the eldest descendant has been interviewed. Researchers continue to search for descendants and to scour prison records to locate other victims who died at this labor camp.

Helen Graham stated, “As a genealogist and especially a Temple and Family History consultant, I was immediately drawn to the Sugar Land 95 and had a deep desire to find out who they are and to help reunite them with their families. After all, no one wants to be forgotten. These men and one woman had been lost and are now found. I’m grateful that members of our community and our church also have a desire to help in this work.”The school district has an exhibit inside of the career and technical center adjacent to the burial site. During a February 17, 2022 memorial program at the center, the Texas Historical Commission presented Graham with an Award of Merit for her contribution to a 500+ page report.

Graham is Dean of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Education at Houston Community College, the Director of Genealogical Research for Principal Research Group.