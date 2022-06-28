Divyanka Tripathi On Her Relationship With Vivek Dahiya, Reveals Why He Felt She Didn’t Trust Him

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the telly world. It was on the sets of the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein when the duo had first met each other and had become friends. Within some time, their friendship had blossomed into love.

On July 8, 2016, Divyanka had added Dahiya to her surname and had begun her forever journey with Vivek. From co-stars to friends and now, partners, Divyanka and Vivek are the epitome of relationship goals. Both Vivek and Divyanka are active on social media and they often treat their fans with glimpses of their marital bliss.

Divyanka recently visited the sets of Mika Singh’s show, Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, where she spoke about her relationship with Vivek. Talking about the importance of communication in a relationship, Divyanka recalled an incident and shared:

“There were times when Vivek would go out to party with his boys and would tell me that he would return by this time. So when he would not return by that time, I would keep calling him every 15 mins. In my head, it was my caring gesture and I was in tension wanting to know if he is fine. It happened two-three times.”

Going further in the interview, Divyanka stated how Vivek had reacted to her concern and had thought that she doesn’t trust him. Talking about the same, Divyanka stated how she had made him understand her concern and retorted:

“But Vivek came and asked me, ‘Don’t you trust me?’ I was shocked. But then I cleared it out that I was worried for him. The important thing to note here is that we had communicated. Else, he would form an opinion about me, I would not know his thoughts. But we sorted it out through communication.”

Divyanka and Vivek’s proposal story is quite adorable. On Divyanka’s birthday eve, Vivek had decorated her home with lights and flower petals. With a t-shirt in his hand, on which, ‘You are an answer to every question’ was written on one side and ‘Divyanka marry me’ on the other, Vivek had made the proposal a cherishable memory for Divyanka. Vivek had also told Divyanka that she has everything one can gift except commitment and he is ready to present her with that, making the moment an unforgettable one for her!

Vivek and Divyanka have completed six years of marital bliss!

