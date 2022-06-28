Drink driver’s chilling threat to neighbour who reported him to police





Jamil Gilligan, 28, was confronted by a man on his street who suspected he had collided into his car whilst intoxicated. He squared up to and threatened to “batter” him as he went to report the incident. The yob then targeted a police a car with his vehicle forcing one officer to hide behind a tree near Edgbaston, Birmingham.

A court heard Gilligan hurled homophobic abuse at constables and refused to provide a sample of breath after he was eventually arrested. But on Wednesday, he was jailed for 14 months at Birmingham Crown Court and further banned from driving for three years and seven months. Recorder Richard Oakes ruled out a suspended sentence, concluding there was not a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”. He said: “Police officers have a difficult enough job as it is without having to respond and deal with behaviour like yours. Your behaviour was totally unacceptable.” Birmingham Crown Court was told Gilligan was banned from the roads at the time of the incident in the early hours of April 24. The defendant, described as a “Jekyll and Hyde” character based on whether he was intoxicated or not, bizarrely claimed he thought his disqualification was due to end – when it was actually due to run up until summer 2023, Birmingham Live reports.

He had been drinking excessively in a pub before he took the wheel anyway and later woke a neighbour, who heard his car alarm go off and saw the defendant’s vehicle further ahead. Amiee Parkes, prosecuting, said the resident inspected his own vehicle and estimated there was £500 worth of damage in scratches and dents. Ms Parkes told the court the neighbour shouted “oi” at Gilligan who denied hitting his car, so he informed him he was calling the police. She said: “At that point the defendant started to get in his face. “He could smell the strong scent of alcohol. He tried to get away but the defendant became more abusive towards him.” As the neighbour held the phone to his ear and spoke to a call handler Gilligan slapped it out of his hand and threatened ‘I’ll sort you out, I’ll batter you, you p****’, the court heard. Police arrived within seven minutes and attempted to block Gilligan’s vehicle in but he reversed back into them. One officer jumped out and was going to approach him but had to take cover behind a tree at seeing Gilligan pull forward and reverse back again. He struck the patrol car a second time before repeating a similar manouevre and hitting a stationary Citroen Berlingo before he was arrested. Gilligan admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, public disorder and assault by beating.

Gilligan had 21 previous convictions for 52 offences, including driving crimes which had earned him two road bans. James Turner, defending, stated his client had started to understand the impact of alcohol on his behaviour and told the court his partner and a former employer had written references about him. He said: “What the references speak of loud and clear is this defendant is something of a Jekyll and Hyde figure, excuse the cliché. When sober he is a hard-working, industrious young man, supportive of his family, a good father. “Unfortunately the other side, when in drink, he is as described by the police and his partner, ‘a very different character’. This defendant takes no pride in that behaviour.”