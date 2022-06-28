Dwayne Johnson Promotes “DC League of Super-Pets” Video Game

Dwayne Johnson, who voices the role of Krypto the Superdog in the upcoming animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets,” promotes the upcoming tie-in video game by Outright Games in a new video.

We’re not saying it, The Rock is: “DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto” is the kids videogame that’s going to smash it this year! Choose your favorite Super Pet and fight against Lex Luthor across the DC Universe! Be a hero by saving all the stray animals!

Priced at US$39.99, and scheduled to be released July 15, order your “DC League of Super Pets: The Adventures of Krypto” video game on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, or Xbox Series X.



