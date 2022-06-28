DWP update as £326 cost of living payment date confirmed – when will you get yours?

The Government states nearly one in four families will be eligible for this payment.

In total, millions across the UK are to receive at least £1,200 this year to help with rising costs.

Mr Sunak also commented on the latest update, and said: “I know that people are worried about rising prices, which is why our targeted support package is giving eight million of the most vulnerable families £1,200 this year.

“We are using all the tools at our disposal to combat rising prices and supporting families who are disproportionately impacted by increasing costs.”

