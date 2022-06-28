Categories
Eldon and Bonnie Trubee, Millersburg, celebrate anniversary


Bonnie And Eldon Trubee

The Rev. and Mrs. R. Eldon Trubee were surprised by their children and grandchildren, who hosted a dinner party to celebrate the Trubee’s wedding anniversary.

They were married June 26, 1971, at the Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Hanoverton, with the service officiated by the groom’s father, the Rev. Franklin L. Trubee, and family friend the Rev. Paul T. Gerrard.

Due to the 2021 pandemic, the family recently gathered to belatedly honor their parents’ 50th (now 51st) anniversary, at their son Kenton’s home. Their son, daughter and grandchildren prepared the celebration. The events included a surprise birthday party acknowledgment for Bonnie.

Bonnie Trubee was the former Bonnie Cox, a public school teacher of over 30 years. She taught in Columbiana County at United Local kindergarten when the district first initiated year-round kindergarten classes. She taught classes for gifted in West and East Holmes Local districts. Following retirement from public education systems she was in a Montessori school system. Her hobbies include researching the family genealogy.



