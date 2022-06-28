Eldon and Bonnie Trubee, Millersburg, celebrate anniversary

The Rev. and Mrs. R. Eldon Trubee were surprised by their children and grandchildren, who hosted a dinner party to celebrate the Trubee’s wedding anniversary.

They were married June 26, 1971, at the Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Hanoverton, with the service officiated by the groom’s father, the Rev. Franklin L. Trubee, and family friend the Rev. Paul T. Gerrard.

Due to the 2021 pandemic, the family recently gathered to belatedly honor their parents’ 50th (now 51st) anniversary, at their son Kenton’s home. Their son, daughter and grandchildren prepared the celebration. The events included a surprise birthday party acknowledgment for Bonnie.

Bonnie Trubee was the former Bonnie Cox, a public school teacher of over 30 years. She taught in Columbiana County at United Local kindergarten when the district first initiated year-round kindergarten classes. She taught classes for gifted in West and East Holmes Local districts. Following retirement from public education systems she was in a Montessori school system. Her hobbies include researching the family genealogy.

She is a 1963 graduate of United Local High School, Hanoverton; Kent State University 1967 bachelor of science degree in elementary education and in 1972 Masters of Education in early childhood education; followed by certification as Teacher of Gifted Education from Ashland University.

Eldon Trubee is serving in his 53rd year as a Presbyterian minister. He has served churches in Hanoverton, Canton, Columbia, Kentucky, Covington, Bradford, Millersburg, Clark, Cambridge and Dalton, and is parish associate at Christ Presbyterian Church in Canton.

He graduated from Minerva High School, 1962; the College of Wooster,1966; and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, master’s of divinity, in 1969, and doctorate of ministry in 1990. He is the author of “Like As A Fire” and writes a column in the Farm and Dairy newspaper.

He has been on volunteer fire departments and currently serves on the Millersburg Police Auxiliary. He has served on the Wayne-Holmes mental health board and Pomerene Hospital, Millersburg, as chaplain. He is a member of Millersburg Rotary, Masonic Spartan Lodge and Canton Valley Scottish-Rite.

His hobbies include reading, working crossword puzzles and following favorite high school, college and professional teams.

Over the years new interests include following the activities and interests of son, Kenton Trubee, Wooster, and daughter, Heather (Racine) Brown, with grandchildren Rolton and Ella Brown of Columbus.