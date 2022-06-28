Every DNF Duel Awakening Finisher Gameplay

Watch all 16 classes including: the Launcher, Swift Master, Enchantress, Ghostblade, Hitman, Ranger, Berserker, Vanguard, Trouble Shooter, Dragon Knight, Kunoichi, Inquisitor, Striker, Grappler, Crusader, and Lost Warrior.

DNF Duel brings the iconic classes from the classic Dungeon and Fighter RPG into the fighting game world. Take your favorite class from Dungeon Fighter and try your hand at this brand new fighting game from the makers of Guilty Gear and Blazblue, Arc System Works. DNF Duel arrives on June 28th, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.