Facial Recognition in Smart Pet Door: AI-Powered System Keeps Critters Away

A smart pet door is going through a Kickstarter campaign to upgrade how smart doors detect pets. Instead of identification through microchips or digital collars, the smart pet door aims to identify pets through their actual facial recognitions.

Pet owners might be able to eliminate the need to let their pets outdoors back and forth. Instead of a manual pet door, a new smart pet door uses AI technology in order to identify the pet and give them instant access to go inside or outside.

According to New Atlas, the smart pet door leverages the same facial recognition technology that is usually utilized on one’s smartphone. When it comes to smartphones, the feature is generally used to identify the user and unlock their phone.

Smart Doors and Their Security Risks

According to the story by Gizmodo, the security risks of regular pet doors involve raccoons which can easily sneak in and out. Although the doors are too small to fit actual human beings, the risk of having an open entrance to the inside of the home is still there.

Smart doors, however, aren’t exactly a new concept. The previous smart pet doors make use of the embedded microchip or a special electronic collar in order to identify the pets.

How the Smart Pet Door Identifies Pets

This type of technology works the same, but with the more updated smart pet doors by Petvation, the smart door doesn’t use collars or microchips to identify pets instead, they make use of facial recognition technology in order to identify pets coming in or out.

Petvation uses a wide array of different infrared cameras located on either side of the door with “120-degree field-of-view and IR-boosting” illumination in order to read and identify the pet based on their appearance.

Oners Could Get Alerts Whenever Raccoons, Squirrels, and Skunks

The smart pet door uses machine learning in order to identify the pets that want to go outside. The technology is also aimed toward being able to identify multiple pets at the same time.

The AI-powered system is also designed to be able to recognize different types of animals, including squirrels, raccoons, and skunks. When these types of critters are detected, the smart pet door will send owners alerts.

Dangers Associated with the Smart Pet Door

A video was published on YouTube showing the world how the smart pet door functions. As per Petvation, they promise that the pet won’t have to be trained in order to look directly into the camera, unlike with the Apple Face ID.

As per Gizmodo, this could still “potentially create an opportunity for your cat’s doppelganger or evil twin to circumvent its built-in security.” Another issue is that the door might also close while the animal is still going through the door, which risks getting the animals’ paw or tail pinched.

