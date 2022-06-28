Figo Pet Insurance Review | The Ascent

Top perks

Free 24/7 access to a licensed veterinarian

Figo’s Pet Cloud Live Vet feature gives you direct access to a licensed veterinary professional. Customers can talk with a vet anytime and anywhere.

Fast claims

Figo states that most claims close in just 2.6 working days. Policyholders need to log into the Figo Pet Cloud from any device. After selecting the “Claims” icon and answering the online questions, policyholders upload/attach a copy of their paid invoice and submit their claim. The veterinarian will need to send a copy of the pet’s medical records. Policyholders get paid electronically into their accounts. Figo also has a paper option.

100% reimbursement option

Figo is one of the few pet insurance companies with a 100% reimbursement option. Most plans cap coverage at 90%. Figo will reimburse 100% of your eligible expenses once you meet your deductible and up to your annual benefit. Figo has three annual benefits, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.

Figo Pet Cloud app

Figo also offers the Figo Pet Cloud app. Pet owners can use the app to connect with other pet owners, find pet parks, pet daycare centers, and more. Through the app, Figo offers free 24/7 access to a licensed veterinarian to help during emergencies.

What could be improved

Veterinary exam fees are not included in the coverage. This optional cost must be added separately. These exam and consultation fees are related to the diagnosis and treatment of a new accident or illness.

Policyholders will need to pay an additional fee for routine care. This coverage helps pay for vaccinations, spay/neuter, bloodwork, heartworm prevention, and more.

Six-month waiting period before hips and knee injuries are covered

Hip dysplasia coverage doesn’t begin until after the six-month orthopedic waiting period.