Categories
Business

George Harrison Was Glad He’d Only Written a Couple Songs in The Beatles

It wasn’t easy for George Harrison to come forward with his songs during his time with The Beatles. However, maybe that was a good thing. Looking back, George was glad he’d only managed to squeeze out a few songs while in the band. Otherwise, his songs would’ve become “Dick Jaws” property.

George Harrison sitting in a field during the filming of 'Magical Mystery Tour' in 1967.

George Harrison | Chapman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

George Harrison wrote over 20 songs during his time with The Beatles

Starting with the first song he ever wrote, “Don’t Bother Me,” George wrote 21 songs plus “Flying,” which was a group effort.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.