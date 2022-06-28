Give to Pets Foundation Provides a Comfortable Home for Animals in Need

Noozhawk’s inaugural Four-Legged Friends and More Guide is officially here! We have sniffed out local businesses that best cater to the needs, health, comfort, training, exercise, and general welfare of our furry companions!

To provide a closer look at the pet establishments in Santa Barbara County, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local businesses for this year’s Four-Legged Friends and More Guide that will be sure to have your tail wagging.

In this interview, Noozhawk spoke with Nadia Bernardi, Executive Director and Founder of Give to Pets Foundation/Give 2 Thrift Pets Store, to learn more about how they serve the four-legged community.

Give to Pets Foundation & Give 2 Thrift Pets Store

Question: What is the name of your business or practice?

Answer: Give to Pets Foundation / Give 2 Pets Thrift Store Boutique

Q: What is the mission behind your business?

A: We provide a loving and cage-free transitional or forever home for pets in need when someone enters hospice or needs temporary pet sitting when in medical treatment facilities.

Q: What types of animals does your business cater to?

A: Seniors and special needs cats and dogs.

Q: Can you describe the services or products your business offers?

A: The Give to Pets Foundation is a small community-based organization. We provide a comfortable home for animals who might otherwise end up in shelters or be euthanized. When someone enters hospice without family or friends able to take in their beloved pets, we provide a loving and cage-free transitional or forever home. We also offer permanent homes for senior and special needs animals. This includes some rescue pets who have already experienced a lot of trauma. For these animals, sudden loss and change under dire circumstances can be terribly stressful.



Cat Sanctuary. (Give to Pets Foundation / Give 2 Pets Thrift Store Boutique)

We also provide permanent homes for seniors and special needs animals. We provide temporary pet sitting programs for people experiencing medical emergencies and long-term care needs. People in the hospital with life-threatening illnesses need to be assured that they don’t have to worry about the well-being of their pets during their stay in the hospital. Not everyone has the person or the funds to provide this service in an emergency situation. There is nothing more heart-wrenching than having to fight for your life and not knowing what has happened to your beloved pet.

We are extremely active against animal abuse. We have protested and fought for animal rights and will continue to do so until we change laws to protect our beloved pets.

Q: How long have you been in this industry?

A: For over 20 years but the foundation was started 2 years ago and the thrift store 1 year ago.

Q: Do you work with all breeds/ age groups?

A: Seniors and special needs.

Q: What advice would you give to a new pet owner?

A: Be kind and give your pet a chance to acclimate. It takes time for a pet to get used to the new home and owners.



Dog Sanctuary. (Give to Pets Foundation / Give 2 Pets Thrift Store Boutique)

Q: Can you name a few common reasons animals end up in your shelter?

A: Their owner passes away and the family members can’t take the pet in. People with terminal illnesses that can no longer care for their pets.

Q: What kinds of challenges have you faced within the pet care industry? How did you or your team manage them?

A: There are always challenges! The number one thing is financing.

Among the pets, at the sanctuary, there are health issues such as hearing, sight, geriatrics, special diets, and diabetes that are addressed on a daily basis. Regular veterinary visits are required.

Employees and groomers are a necessary expense, as are supplies such as food, medication, and cat litter. Fundraising is essential! We receive private donations and support from the wonderful customers that come shop at our Give 2 Pets Thrift Store Boutique.

Q: Are you a nonprofit? Do you accept donations?

A: We are a 501 (c) 3 and except money donations, clothing, household items, and other donations for the Thrift Store which supports our foundation.

Q: How do you keep the public informed about your business or service(s)?

A: Social media and advertising.

Q: What is one fun fact about your business?

A: We are here to help with an open heart!

Q: Is there anything you would like to tell our readers that was not mentioned above?

A: Please come visit the Give 2 Pets Thrift store at 31 Parker Way. 100% of the proceeds go to help the animals at the Sanctuary. Thank you for your support.

Click here to learn more about Give 2 Pets Thrift store!