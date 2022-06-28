Hocus Pocus 2 trailer: First look at Bette Midler’s return in Disney sequel – WATCH

Hocus Pocus has gone down in history as one of Disney’s most iconic Halloween movies of all time. The 1993 movie starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as resurrected witches in the town of Salem, Massachusetts on All Hallow’s Eve.
The sequel was confirmed in 2019, with news that the three actresses portraying the sisters would be making a return to the movie.
Now, the first trailer has been released.
The trailer – which can be watched at the top of this article – shows a new trio of young women hanging out on Halloween night and getting into trouble with the iconic witches.
The trailer ended with the release date of the movie – which is being streamed exclusively on Disney Plus.
Hocus Pocus 2 is due to be released on the service on September 30, 2022.
The tables began to turn on the new young protagonists after they started praying over the historic Black Flame Candle to “heed their wishes”.
The mystical flame ignited once more, and three monstrous red cracks split into the earth itself – signifying the return of the three Sanderson sisters: Winifred, Sarah and Mary.
And that isn’t the only thing returning to the classic tale.
