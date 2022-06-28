How to get the Type Face skin in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard season four introduces a lot of new content for players across both titles. Warzone players can jump into Fortune’s Keep, the latest battle royale map that’s perfect for close-quarters combat. Vanguard players can enjoy new multiplayer and Zombies maps, new weapons, and new operators to customize their experience. Players can also purchase the new Type Face operator skin for Butcher, adding a futuristic design to the World War II gameplay.

Avid Call of Duty players have likely seen some futuristic skins in their lobbies, leading many to wonder how they can get their hands on the unique cosmetic item. Unfortunately, there is no way to unlock the skin for free. You’ll need to spend a considerable amount of CoD Points to unlock the Type Face skin.

Unlocking the Type Face skin in Warzone and Vanguard requires players to purchase the season four battle pass bundle. The bundle includes the traditional battle pass but also contains 20 tier skips and the exclusive Type Face skin. The bundle costs 2,400 CP, which is 1,400 more than the regular battle pass. But this is currently the only way to acquire the Type Face skin, which might make it worthwhile for some players.

Completing the battle pass also rewards players with 1,000 CP, meaning you’ll only spend 1,400 overall if you purchase the bundle. Consider the battle pass options before making a purchase and if the Type Face skin is worth the investment. You also don’t have to purchase the battle pass anytime soon since it will be available until the end of the season.