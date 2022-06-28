How to live longer: Doctor Hilary’s top tips to age proof your body against decline

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have caught a glimpse of Paul McCartney’s triumphant set at Glastonbury. Many onlookers have been asking the same question: what’s the secret to Sir Paul’s youthful vigour? Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine this morning, Doctor Hilary shared his expert opinion on age proofing the body against decline.
The doc cited rock legend Mick Jagger as a template for age proofing the body.
At the age of 78, the Rolling Stones singer is a poster for healthy ageing.
According to Doctor Hilary, Jagger’s exercise routine stretches over six days a week.
The rock legend runs, dances for balance and agility he cycles, the doc explained. He also goes to the gym.
Doctor Hilary provided two possible explanations for Sir Paul McCartney’s rude health.
As the doc explained, Sir Paul is a famous vegetarian and there are umpteen benefits associated with a plant-based diet.
Harvard Health explains: “Compared with meat eaters, vegetarians tend to consume less saturated fat and cholesterol and more vitamins C and E, dietary fibre, folic acid, potassium, magnesium, and phytochemicals (plant chemicals), such as carotenoids and flavonoids.
“As a result, they’re likely to have lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, lower blood pressure, and lower body mass index (BMI), all of which are associated with longevity and a reduced risk for many chronic diseases.”
According to Doctor Hilary, Sir Paul also famously does a headstand every day, which may in part account for his good health.
You have to flexible to pull off this manoeuvre and “flexibility is much more important than strength”, says the doc.
Diet and exercise are not the pillars of longevity.
“It’s about being optimistic, being happy, avoiding too much stress. Being curious,” explained Doctor Hilary.
