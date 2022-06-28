How to live longer: Doctor Hilary’s top tips to age proof your body against decline

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you will have caught a glimpse of Paul McCartney’s triumphant set at Glastonbury. Many onlookers have been asking the same question: what’s the secret to Sir Paul’s youthful vigour? Speaking to ITV’s Lorraine this morning, Doctor Hilary shared his expert opinion on age proofing the body against decline.

The doc cited rock legend Mick Jagger as a template for age proofing the body.

At the age of 78, the Rolling Stones singer is a poster for healthy ageing.

According to Doctor Hilary, Jagger’s exercise routine stretches over six days a week.

The rock legend runs, dances for balance and agility he cycles, the doc explained. He also goes to the gym.