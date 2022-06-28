League of Legends patch 12.13 notes – Star Guardian skins

The League of Legends patch 12.13 notes are now available for the live update. Following the extensive LoL patch 12.12, thanks to the new update we now know what Riot Games is bringing to its popular MOBA game next – and it’s got some stellar new skins and a lot of champion changes.

It seems Riot wasn’t content with nerfing new champion Bel’Veth, the Empress of the Void in patch 12.12, now 12.13 is starting to go through the PBE patch cycle and it’s already host to some big champion changes – such as a big range of buffs for Gwen and Katarina. There’s undoubtedly more to come before the patch releases properly in mid-July.

While 12.12 went for some ice-themed skins, 12.13 is reaching for the stars instead. The new Star Guardian forms for Kai’Sa, Nilah, and Ekko are coming in the next patch – including an alternate Prestige version for Ekko.

And now, here are the League of Legends patch 12.13 notes (thanks, Surrender at 20!).

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.13 RELEASE DATE AND DOWNTIME

According to the League of Legends 2022 patch schedule, the League of Legends patch 12.13 release date is set for Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Maintenance times haven’t yet been confirmed, but usually begin at 3am PT for NA servers, 5am UK time for EUW servers, and 3am CET for EUNE servers, and last for approximately three hours, so expect downtime to start sometime around then.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.13 CHAMPION BALANCE Changes

Gwen – Buffed

A Thousand Cuts (Passive) – AP ratio decreased to 6% per 100 AP from 8% per 100 AP

– AP ratio decreased to 6% per 100 AP from 8% per 100 AP Snip Snip (Q) Base damage per snip increased to 10-26 from 9-21 Final snip damage increased to 60/75/90/105/120 (+35% AP) from 45/60/75/90/105 (+25% AP) Center true damage decreased to 75% from 100% Minion damage decreased to 75% from 100% Minions below 20% are immediately executed (banana?)

Hallowed Mist (W) Duration decreased to 4 from 5 Bonus resistances increased to 17/19/21/23/25 (+7%) from 12/14/16/18/20 (+5%)

Skip ‘n Slash (E) Cooldown increased to 13/12.5/12/11.5/11 from 13/12/11/10/9 Bonus magic damage increased to 15 (20% AP) from 10 (+15% AP) CDR changed to 25/35/45/55/65% from 50% Bonus Range increased to 75 from 50

Needlework (R) – Damage per needle increased to 35/65/95 (+9% AP) from 30/55/80 (+8% AP). There is also now a 1.5s cooldown with no need to attack between casts

Katarina – Buffed

Voracity (Passive) – AP ratio increased to 65/75/85/95% from 55/66/77/88%

– AP ratio increased to 65/75/85/95% from 55/66/77/88% Bouncing Blade (Q) – Damage increased to 80/110/140/170/200 (+35% AP) from 75/105/135/165/195 (+30% AP)

– Damage increased to 80/110/140/170/200 (+35% AP) from 75/105/135/165/195 (+30% AP) Death Lotus (R) – Physical damage increased, on-hit modifier increased to 30/35/40% from 28/33/38%

Master Yi – Nerfed

Meditate (W) – No longer gives Tenacity, which is lowered to 50% from 60%. While channeling and for 0.5s afterward, he takes 90% reduced damage, which then decreases to 60/62.5/65/67.5/70%

Nilah – Nerfed

Formless Blade (Q) AD Ratio increased to 90/100/110/120/130% from 80/100/120/140/160% AoE damage against monsters decreased to 10% Active attack speed decreased to 15-65% from 20-76%

Apotheosis (R) – AD ratio per tick decreased to 35% from 50%. Burst AD ratio decreased to 120% from 200%

Sivir – Nerfed

Divine Sunderer – Heal decreased to 75% from 100% of damage dealt

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PATCH 12.13 CHAMPION SKINS

Star Guardian Kai’Sa

Star Guardian Nilah

Star Guardian Ekko

Star Guardian Ekko Prestige Edition

And that’s everything on the LoL patch 12.13 for now, but keep heading back to check them out as there’s sure to be lots more to eyeball and delve into ahead of the patch’s arrival very soon.

Be sure to go catch up on the LoL patch 12.12 notes too – it's a big update, and there's plenty on the way, so you'll want to make sure you're in the know on what's about to drop now the patch is live.