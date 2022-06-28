Lily Dale burials discussed at Genealogical society meeting

CASSADAGA — Dr. Mary Eileen McNamara, a retired physician, was the guest speaker at the Chautauqua County Genealogical Society held at the Cassadaga American Legion hall.

McNamara has taken up an interest in genealogical work, and is a summer resident in Lily Dale. In her extensive research, she was curious as to where the burial places were for some of the people in Lily Dale.

At first, she thought maybe four or five may had been buried in the Cassadaga Cemetery, but after extensive research, found at least 145 of the residents buried in that cemetery. She has found obituaries dating 100 years ago, and old newspaper articles on these people.

Then to follow up, she put yellow artificial flowers on each grave to mark those burials locations in the cemetery. At the recent meeting, Dr. McNamara shared her research using a projector to show her research. The presentation showed much work on her part, and the audience was very interested.

The genealogical society meets monthly on the third Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Cassadaga American Legion hall. Ruth Nichols, town of Arkwright historian is the president, and opened the meeting with a welcome. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by John Sipos, Cassadaga Village Historian and Town of Stockton Historian. Gail Dash is the vice president. Maureen Davis is the secretary, and Debbie Kotar is the treasurer. Trustees are Andrew Kolstee, Barbara Wise, and Walter Sedlmayer. Wayne Leamer is the newsletter editor and membership chairman. Mrs. Nichols also serves as the publications chairman.

The society always welcomes new members. For more information on the Chautauqua County Genealogical Society, write to P.O. Box 404, Fredonia, NY 14063.