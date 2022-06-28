Long Covid: Build up exercise ‘slowly’ to aid recovery, expert says

Sleeping well is also key, he said.

Reid added: “You can practise some techniques to try and help improve your sleep, including getting up at the same time every day, avoiding taking naps during the day and not going to bed feeling hungry or thirsty.

“Improving the quality and length of time you sleep can help with your recovery by increasing your energy levels, helping you to do your day-to-day activities.”

As of April this year, it was reported that 1.8 million people in the UK had suffered from long Covid.