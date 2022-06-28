Margaret Biltz-Rutledge — UPDATED

Margaret Marie Biltz-Rutledge, 74, Pierceton, died June 26, 2022, in her residence, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born Dec. 24, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Lucy Biltz.

After graduating from Pierceton High School in 1966, Margaret went to work for Zimmer as a manager in distribution. Fascinated with history and genealogy, she was Kosciusko County’s head genealogist at the old jail museum. Margaret also had an adventurer’s spirit and was a member of the Northern Indiana Paranormal Society. She was an animal lover and would often spoil her own dog, Pepper.

Those who survive include daughter, Jennifer (Rich) McVey; grandchildren, Alec, Kaleb and Tristin Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Francis, Zayn and Jaxyn; siblings, John (Linda) Biltz, Robert (Cindy) Biltz, Shirley Hathaway, Timothy (Kelly) Biltz and Lucy Biltz. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kathy Biltz; other relatives; and friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James Biltz and Beth Ann Masterson; and brothers-in-law, James Hathaway and Charlie Jackson.

Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is caring for Margaret. A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery, Warsaw. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Animal Welfare League, 1048 South CR 325E, Pierceton, IN 46562. Written condolences can be left for the family at www.TitusFuneralHome.com.