Metaverse Music Festival launches in South Korea | IQ Magazine

Korea’s leading mobile operator SK Telecom has launched the world’s first live virtual concert to use volumetric image capture technology.

The Metaverse Music Festival kicked off yesterday (27 June) and is being held at the Volumetric Concert Hall via SK’s Ifland metaverse platform every day from 8pm until 3 July.

Aju Business Daily reports the festival involves eight artists and an avatar girl group, as well as featuring live avatar performances and fan meetings.

The publication notes that audiences can enjoy the festival by moving 360 degrees to their desired location at the sphere-type hall, and can freely float in the air on a flying skyboard.

“At the Ifland Metaverse Music Festival, we used volumetric technology that simultaneously captures 360-degree images of people with more than 100 cameras and creates a three-dimensional image based on live action,” says SKT, as per Korea IT Times. “Thanks to this, the audience can see the K-Pop star as huge as a building.”

The festival is part of SKT’s project to incorporate metaverse technology into K-pop content targeting Generation Z.

SKT, which demoed the content at MWC 2022 in Barcelona earlier this year, says that further volumetric concerts will be held in August.

Last October, virtual blockchain-based world Decentraland unveiled the world’s first multi-day festival in the metaverse – a virtual world made up of permanent, shared, 3D virtual spaces.

The event, Metaverse Festival, featured more than 80 high-profile artists and personalities across four days and five stages.

In addition, Electric Daisy Carnival promoter Insomniac Events partnered with leading 3D platform Unity earlier this year on a “brand new, persistent metaverse world”.

The link-up, which promises to create “the next generation of live entertainment”, will focus on expanding dance culture from the physical world to the virtual, teaming Insomniac’s vision and creativity with Unity’s cutting-edge technology.

