Modern Agri strategies, environment-friendly tech to accelerate rural economy transformation: LG | Headlines

Asserting that adopting modern agricultural strategies and environment-friendly technologies will accelerate the transformation of the rural economy, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed confidence that the students will change the face of agriculture and horticulture.

Sinha said the government has taken certain steps for more effective implementation of schemes in agriculture and allied sector and made impressive progress in production, value addition and marketing in the last two years for sustainable income to the farmers.

”The pace of transforming rural economy will be accelerated by adopting modern Agricultural strategies and environment-friendly technologies in Jammu and Kashmir.

”I am confident with dedication and determination the students will change the face of agriculture & horticulture, which is the soul of J&K’s economy,” he said while addressing the 7th convocation ceremony of Sher-i-Kashmir University of agriculture science and technology (SKUAST) here.

The Lt Governor lauded the university for rendering service to the nation by training young men and women in modern agriculture, science and technology, who will shape the destiny of the farming sector.

Congratulating the graduating students, the Lt Governor said convocation is a stage in life when students step out into the real world from the academic comfort of University with special knowledge and skills.

Noting the steps of the UT Government for more effective implementation of schemes of Agriculture and allied sector, he said our scientists, institutions and government machinery are making constant endeavours to modernise the agriculture sector to transform the lives of the farmers and make the villages self-sufficient. ”Our focus is on enhancing the capacity of the farmers so they can earn better prices and act as facilitators of economic growth,” he added.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K UT has made impressive progress in production, value addition and marketing in the last two years for ensuring sustainable income for the farmers. The UT administration has taken consistent steps to gradually convert rural areas into economic units and bridge the gap between villages and cities, Sinha noted. ”We have succeeded in expanding local product branding, mechanisation, high-density plantation, quality seed, capacity building, GI tagging, banking facility, and micro-irrigation to provide maximum benefits to our farming community,” he added.

The Lt Governor said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi path-breaking reforms have been taken in the agriculture sector.

”Today, the whole world is looking towards India with the hope to overcome agricultural challenges. Young scientists will spearhead the mission of holistic approach and pragmatic programme in harnessing tremendous capacities of the agriculture sector,” Sinha said.

He also said promotion of inclusive growth, ensuring food security and increasing the rural income of J&K are three important goals that we need to focus on priority. He impressed upon the young agriculture scholars and scientists to dedicate their energies, and experiences gained from this university, towards the national goal of achieving inclusive growth and sustained progress.

”I assure all young students and Agri-entrepreneurs that the UT administration will ensure all institutional support to realise your dreams. At present, we are providing handholding support to around 500 entrepreneur farmers, and next year it will be doubled,” the Lt Governor said.

He also conferred degrees to graduates and medals to the students.

Taking note of women students clinching maximum medals at the convocation ceremony, Sinha congratulated them and termed the growing representation of women in the agriculture sector as an auspicious sign for the whole fraternity and nation.

This is the first time in the history of SKUAST-Jammu that convocation was held for three days.

