Moonpig is offering free cards on flowers and plants orders with 48 hour flash deal

Moonpig is offering customers the perfect summery offer to celebrate the sunny season and is offering a 48 hour flash sale where shoppers can get free cards when they buy flowers or plants online.

Available from now until Wednesday, June 29, 2022 shoppers can use the code ‘FREECWFLO’ at checkout to unlock the discount.

Cards are normally £3.29 up so this is a great saving on buying a gift.

This offer is valid to use on all of Moonpig’s flowers and cards including the Cath Kidston bouquets, letterbox flowers, indoors and outdoor plants and more.