NATO countries gather as Ukraine war overshadows Europe; death toll rises after Russian attack on shopping mall

Russian officials have reacted to international condemnation over a missile strike on a shopping mall on Monday by posting false and unfounded claims about the attack.

Russia’s defense ministry issued a military update in which it claimed that they were targeting hangars in Kremenchuk holding weapons from European countries and the U.S. — rather than the shopping mall that was struck by Russian missiles on Monday, killing at least 18 people and injuring many others.

It said that, “as a result of the precision strike, Western-made weapons and ammunition being concentrated in the warehouse area for further dispatch to the Ukrainian group of troops in the Donbas were hit.”

The ministry then claimed that “the detonation of stored ammunition for Western weapons caused a fire in a non-functioning shopping center located next to the territory of the plant.” The update comes after another Russian official claimed, presenting no evidence, that the shopping mall attack was a “Ukrainian provocation.”

Ukraine and Western military officials have said that there is no military target near the shopping mall in Kremenchuk. The shopping mall was believed to have around 1,000 people inside at the time of the strike yesterday.

The attack has been widely condemned by Western leaders with the G-7 calling it a war crime.

It’s not the first time that Russia has responded to widespread criticism of its multiple assaults on civilians and civilian infrastructure by attempting to deny responsibility and to spread falsehoods and disinformation about the attack.

It has tried to claim that an attack on a maternity hospital early on in the war was staged by Ukraine despite abundant evidence to the contrary. It also tried to claim that a massacre of civilians in Bucha in Kyiv was staged by Ukraine and that footage and photographs of dead bodies were fake and created by Western media, again despite widespread evidence to the contrary.

Human rights groups and investigators are probing allegations of war crimes and have been gathering evidence of these during the conflict.

— Holly Ellyatt