NATO Summit LIVE: ‘Business of killing!’ Protest erupts as group boosts forces to 300,000


NATO will increase the number of its forces to over 300,000 in response to the “direct threat” of Vladimir Putin, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed.

It comes after fears Putin may be planning a further invasion.

Mr Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, said: “We will transform the NATO response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000.”

The NATO response force currently has some 40,000 troops.

At the Madrid summit, NATO will also change its language on Russia that in the alliance’s last strategy from 2010 was still described as a strategic partner.

“That will not be the case in the strategic concept that we will agree in Madrid,” Stoltenberg said.

Tara Fair

By Tara Fair

