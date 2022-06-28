Not Just a Tennis Podcast, but Rather ‘The’ Tennis Podcast

Whitaker, Law and Matthew Roberts, who began as the show’s unpaid Twitter intern in 2015 when he was still in college, are the genre’s charming garage band that broke through, though they are not sure why. Maybe tennis debate just sounds more proper with British accents? “The Tennis Podcast” has become an interesting test case for a crowded podcast market where it’s hard to develop an audience and even harder to make a living, as the three are trying to do.

Roberts, 26, still is not sure if this is a legitimate career choice.

“Maybe I’ll write some more?” he wondered one evening in Paris.

At big events like the little competition taking place here at the All England Club this week, the group will occasionally set up with the microphones and a pint at a picnic table, though with a growing legion of fans, especially at Wimbledon, that arrangement is becoming more problematic.

On the show (and in their lives) Law, 48, plays the goofy but thoughtful father. He is clueless about most pop culture references. He often jousts with Whitaker, 36, as though she were a much-younger stepsister. Roberts serves as the wise-beyond-his-years son, often settling their disputes.

“And he can do that annoying, jumping backhand thing,” Whitaker said of Roberts, who played junior tennis tournaments and has a degree in modern languages.

At this year’s French Open, a fan of the podcast nervously approached to praise Roberts.

“He’s the one they all like the most,” Law said of Roberts. “I know, because I read all the emails.”