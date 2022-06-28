Number of monkeypox infections in the UK passes 1000

The UK Health Security Agency had confirmed 1,076 infections as of Sunday and issued a warning to those attending summer events.

Dr Sophia Makki, Incident director at UKHSA said cases were expected to rise further in the coming days and weeks.

She said: “The monkeypox outbreak in the UK continues to grow, with over a thousand cases now confirmed nationwide.

“If you are attending large events over the summer or having sex with new partners, be alert to any monkeypox symptoms so you can get tested rapidly and help avoid passing the infection on.

“Currently the majority of cases have been in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men. However, anyone who has had close contact with an individual with symptoms is also at increased risk.”