Parents arrested, infant identified in relation to 2019 “Baby Doe” death

The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of the parents of “Baby Doe,” the infant found deceased outside McKnight Tires in 2019.
The investigation was able to identify the infant as Samone J. Daniels who was 4 to 5 months old at the time of her death, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said.
“One of our detectives said it best: ‘Our number one goal was to give this child a name and honor her memory. That’s happened today,’” Jones said.
At the news conference, Columbia police announced that Staffone Fountain, 30, was charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. Lavosha Daniels, 28, was charged with abandonment of a corpse and first-degree abandonment of a child, Jones said.
Fountain was arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department and Lavosha Daniels was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Department in St. Louis. Both remain in the custody of each department without bond.
According to a news release, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Providence road after employees at McKnight Tire found the decomposed remains of an infant in a small backpack inside a tire Aug. 15, 2019.
The investigation has now determined that Samone had been in the tire since 2017. Columbia Police said they suspect the homicide occurred at the Red Roof Inn.
On June 14, a community member made Columbia police aware of a letter from Daniels addressed to the police department found at a Super 8 hotel in Columbia. The letter proved instrumental in providing a lead for identifying both Samone and her suspected killers.
Jones believes that the community member who was told about the letter wanted to report it to the police but was encouraged by others not to come forward. He said the individual ultimately “did the right thing and that took a lot of courage.”
Jones said, “Because this stuck out in the memory of Columbia, that letter came to our attention. Samone had a lot of people pulling for her.”
Columbia police are waiting for the medical examiner and the anthropologist to work with investigators and make a final determination as to the cause of Samone’s death, Jones said.
Following the discovery in 2019, Columbia police worked with an anthropologist, as the remains were too decomposed for initial investigators to find important characteristics in identifying the infant.
In 2020, Columbia police partnered with Othram, a private lab known for forensic genealogy testing, according to a past release. Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said Tuesday that the organization was helpful in establishing a DNA profile and assisting in genealogical work.
A release following the news conference said the investigation is still ongoing.
Jones said both suspects would be transported to Boone County jail but did not have a specific date.
