Parks and Rec plans tennis camp and seeks partnerships – Deltaplex News

A tennis camp for young people is planned for July 11 at the Bloom Tennis Center, one of the many activities the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled this summer.

On Tuesday, Parks and Recreation Director Sam Glover talked about the camp with Floyd Donald on Talk Back Live.

Glover said school teams from Dumas as well as other schools have used the Bloom Tennis Center for their matches and went on to say that he would like to see local schools add swim teams and use what he called “world-class facilities” at the Aquatic Center.

Glover then went on to say this.