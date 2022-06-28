Queen Letizia stuns in white suit while Jill Biden dons florals in Madrid today

American First Lady Jill Biden is in Madrid ahead of the NATO summit, which she will attend alongside her husband, Joe Biden. Jill arrived in the Spanish capital earlier this week and has been undertaking various engagements with Letizia, the Spanish Queen.
Today, Letizia and Jill visited the Centre for Attention, Reception, and Referral of Ukrainian refugees in Madrid.
Both women looked elegant as they stepped out in the Spanish sun.
Letizia opted for a white suit with a pale pink blouse, accessorising with silver dangling earrings.
Meanwhile, Jill wore a navy blue floral dress.
Jill’s dress had short sleeves and a full, pleated skirt that reached her knees.
It was adorned with green, blue, yellow, and red flowers.
The First Lady completed the look with navy blue heels and accessorised with plenty of jewellery.
Jill donned three gold bangles, one of which featured a bright blue stone.
She also wore a gold wristwatch and had a gold chain necklace around her neck.
The 71-year-old completed her look with gold hoop earrings, lashings of mascara, and a slick of black eyeliner.
More to follow…
