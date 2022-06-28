Queen Letizia stuns in white suit while Jill Biden dons florals in Madrid today

American First Lady Jill Biden is in Madrid ahead of the NATO summit, which she will attend alongside her husband, Joe Biden. Jill arrived in the Spanish capital earlier this week and has been undertaking various engagements with Letizia, the Spanish Queen.

Today, Letizia and Jill visited the Centre for Attention, Reception, and Referral of Ukrainian refugees in Madrid.

Both women looked elegant as they stepped out in the Spanish sun.

Letizia opted for a white suit with a pale pink blouse, accessorising with silver dangling earrings.

Meanwhile, Jill wore a navy blue floral dress.