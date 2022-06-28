Categories
Celebrities

Sooooo, Uhhhh, Chris Pratt Apparently Hates Being Called “Chris”


I guess this *somewhat* disqualifies him from the Big Four.

When it comes to famous Chrises there are the “Big Four.”


Mikkelwilliam / Getty Images

You have Chris Pine.


Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

There’s Chris Hemsworth.


Don Arnold / WireImage / Getty Images

My sweet baby Chris Evans.


Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Annnnd Chris Pratt.


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

But how would you feel if I told you that Chris Pratt doesn’t like to be called…Chris?


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Yes, don’t call him Chris!


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

I know, I know. Calm your excitement!


Tim Bieber / Getty Images

So, in an interview on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw (via Just Jared), Chris said that no one calls him “Chris.”


Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“No one calls me Chris,” he said.


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.”


Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

What does he like being called instead?


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

He told the host that people either call him “Pratt” or “CP.”


Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

So, there ya go. Do what you want with this information.


Fizkes / Getty Images/iStockphoto



