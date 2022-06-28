Sooooo, Uhhhh, Chris Pratt Apparently Hates Being Called “Chris”

I guess this *somewhat* disqualifies him from the Big Four.
When it comes to famous Chrises there are the “Big Four.”
You have Chris Pine.
There’s Chris Hemsworth.
My sweet baby Chris Evans.
Annnnd Chris Pratt.
But how would you feel if I told you that Chris Pratt doesn’t like to be called…Chris?
Yes, don’t call him Chris!
I know, I know. Calm your excitement!
So, in an interview on SiriusXM’s Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw (via Just Jared), Chris said that no one calls him “Chris.”
“I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.”
What does he like being called instead?
He told the host that people either call him “Pratt” or “CP.”
So, there ya go. Do what you want with this information.
